Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Asylum seekers continue crossing into Canada despite coronavirus border shutdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2020 11:45 am
Coronavirus: Trudeau won’t rush to lift travel restrictions
Speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that his government would be "very careful" when it comes to reopening Canada's land border to non-essential travel and lifting travel restrictions.

New statistics show 21 people were apprehended by the RCMP crossing into Canada from the U.S. in May, despite the shutdown of the border.

That’s up from just six who were stopped in April, the first full month the border was closed to nearly everything but essential travel in a bid by the two countries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Lifting Canada’s border closure still too risky, Trudeau says

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says 1,390 people in total filed for asylum in Canada in May, and 1,570 did so in April.

Since 2017, nearly 57,000 people have crossed the border between Canada and the U.S. using unofficial entry points so they are able to file for asylum.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada-U.S. border shutdown extended to July 21

The vast majority arrived in Quebec, and as they’ve awaited a decision on their claims, many found work in health care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

With those positions now essential to the fight against COVID-19, the federal and Quebec governments are considering a program that could see asylum-seekers granted permanent residency.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPcoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaAsylum-seekersImmigration CanadaCanada-US Borderborder crossingsRefugees and Citizenship CanadaImmigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers