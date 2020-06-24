'Little Rascals' star Bug Hall arrested for allegedly huffing air duster.

Send this page to someone via email

Little Rascals star Bug Hall was arrested over the weekend after allegedly inhaling air duster cans in Weatherford, Texas.

Hall, whose real name is Brandon “Bug” Hall-Barnett, was arrested near a hotel after police responded to a call for a status check and a possible overdose poisoning.

According to the Weatherford Police Department’s, obtained by E! News, Hall was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.

Read more: Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for past blackface sketches

According to the police report, calls to the local department were made from individuals who reported “someone by the dumpster huffing.”

Hall was taken to Parker County Jail on Saturday, but he was released Sunday after being held on a $1,500 bond.

Story continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, Hall’s family members requested the police check on him.

The outlet also reports that when police first arrived at Hall’s location, they asked if he was inhaling from air duster cans. Police said that he admitted to inhaling from the cans.

Hall is best known for playing Alfalfa in the 1994 film Little Rascals.

Bug Hall rowing a boat while looking at Brittany Ashton Holmes in a scene from the film ‘The Little Rascals’, 1994. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images).

Story continues below advertisement