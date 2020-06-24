Early morning fire tears through Rileys Bar and Grill in Bobcaygeon

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured as a fire tore through a popular bar and grill in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

The Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service says crews responded to the blaze on Canal Street around 5:15 a.m. and found Rileys Bar and Grill in a fully involved fire. The business is located alongside the Bobcaygeon River and is known for serving summer boating traffic through the Trent-Severn Waterway.

On Facebook, owners Don and Laurie Riley said they received a call saying their restaurant was on fire.

“We are beyond upset and in total shock that this has even happened! Everyone is thankfully safe,” they said in a post.

“We want to thank all the firefighters who’ve worked tirelessly to put out the flames! Rileys is now closed, we will be reaching out to all reservations to let them know.”

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of a fire at Rileys Bar and Grill on Canal Street in Bobcaygeon #cklnews pic.twitter.com/WhuaXetE9F — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 24, 2020

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

