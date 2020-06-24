Menu

Canada

Early morning fire tears through Rileys Bar and Grill in Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Early morning fire rips through Bobcaygeon bar and grill
An early morning fire ripped through a Rileys Bar and Grill in Bobcaygeon on Wednesday.

No one was injured as a fire tore through a popular bar and grill in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

The Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service says crews responded to the blaze on Canal Street around 5:15 a.m. and found Rileys Bar and Grill in a fully involved fire. The business is located alongside the Bobcaygeon River and is known for serving summer boating traffic through the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Read more: 2 escape house fire in Cavan Monaghan Township

On Facebook, owners Don and Laurie Riley said they received a call saying their restaurant was on fire.

“We are beyond upset and in total shock that this has even happened! Everyone is thankfully safe,” they said in a post.

“We want to thank all the firefighters who’ve worked tirelessly to put out the flames! Rileys is now closed, we will be reaching out to all reservations to let them know.”

 

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More to come.

