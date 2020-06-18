Menu

2 escape house fire in Cavan Monaghan Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:08 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:19 pm
No one was injured following a morning house fire in Millbrook.
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people managed to get out safely following a morning house fire in Cavan Monaghan Township, Ont.

According to township fire chief Bill Balfour, at around 9 a.m. crews were called to a reported house fire on Preston Road.

The house is located in an automatic-aid rural area, prompting Peterborough Fire Services to also respond, he said.

READ MORE: 1 taken to hospital following house fire in Hamilton Township

Balfour said crews discovered smoke and a smouldering fire inside the home and quickly extinguished it.

“Both crews worked excellent together and brought it to a positive ending,” he told Global News Peterborough.

The fire chief said two people got out after hearing a smoke alarm.

“It’s a reminder to make sure people are testing and checking their smoke alarms to see they are in working order,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Cramahe Township home, vehicles destroyed by fire
Cramahe Township home, vehicles destroyed by fire
FireHouse FireCavan-MonaghanPeterborough Fire ServicesCavan Monaghan TownshipBill BalfourPreston RoadCavan house firePreston Road house fire
