Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Vandals dump more paint on statue of Canada’s first PM in Baden, Ont.: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 4:15 pm
Red paint could still be seen Monday morning on the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Baden, Ont.
Red paint could still be seen Monday morning on the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Baden, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the second time in three days, a statue of Sir John A. MacDonald in Wilmot Township, Ont. has been found with a fresh coat of red paint.

Police say a man who was walking his dog spotted the vandalism and called it in at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Red paint dumped on statue of Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Baden, Ont.

They believe the statue, which is located next to Castle Kilbride Museum in Baden, had the paint dumped on it overnight.

In the first instance on Sunday, a man who was out for his morning walk called police after spotting the statue of Canada’s first prime minister similarly coated in red paint.

Township staff quickly worked to remove most of the paint on Sunday with only traces of the paint being seen by Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Read more: Charlottetown statue of Sir John A. MacDonald covered in red paint

The incidents follow on the heels of a similar incident which occurred in Prince Edward Island late last week. A statue of MacDonald was also doused in red paint Friday in Charlottetown.

MacDonald’s role in the creation of residential schools, where thousands of Indigenous children were forcibly placed, abused and even died, is sparking calls for the sculpture in the P.E.I. capital to be removed.

MacDonald, who was the first prime minister of Canada, is also credited as the father of confederation.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the incidents in Baden. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

*With files from Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sir John A. MacdonaldBaden ontarioJohn A Macdonald statue vandalizedJohn A Macdonald statue vandalized BadenJohn A Macdonald statue vandalized OntarioJohn A Macdonald statue vandalized Wilmotstatue vandalized Badenstatue vandalized Wilmot
Flyers
More weekly flyers