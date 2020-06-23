Vandals dump more paint on statue of Canada’s first PM in Baden, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in three days, a statue of Sir John A. MacDonald in Wilmot Township, Ont. has been found with a fresh coat of red paint.

Police say a man who was walking his dog spotted the vandalism and called it in at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They believe the statue, which is located next to Castle Kilbride Museum in Baden, had the paint dumped on it overnight.

In the first instance on Sunday, a man who was out for his morning walk called police after spotting the statue of Canada’s first prime minister similarly coated in red paint.

Township staff quickly worked to remove most of the paint on Sunday with only traces of the paint being seen by Monday morning.

The incidents follow on the heels of a similar incident which occurred in Prince Edward Island late last week. A statue of MacDonald was also doused in red paint Friday in Charlottetown.

MacDonald’s role in the creation of residential schools, where thousands of Indigenous children were forcibly placed, abused and even died, is sparking calls for the sculpture in the P.E.I. capital to be removed.

MacDonald, who was the first prime minister of Canada, is also credited as the father of confederation.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the incidents in Baden. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

*With files from Canadian Press