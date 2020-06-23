Cape Breton University making layoffs to deal with deficit budget

Cape Breton University says it continues to look for ways to deal with the “significant” financial effects it is dealing with because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a new release, the university says it has taken several steps, including laying off 60 term employees and issuing temporary layoffs for close to 40 non-faculty staff.
CBU says to date it has also cancelled all work-related travel and reduced operational expenditures by close to $2 million.
As well, the school will increase tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year by three per cent or $24 per course.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
However, it says it will also waive fees for campus activity, lab, and online learning, while providing a $24 rebate per three-credit course on the differential fee for international students.
University president David Dingwall says the school’s board of governors will be asked later this month to approve a deficit budget for 2020-21, adding that the university will be “recalibrating” its budget on a monthly basis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.
Comments