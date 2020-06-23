Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Train and car collide near Fort Saskatchewan, traffic being redirected

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 2:03 pm
File shot of an RCMP cruiser.
File shot of an RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

RCMP are rerouting traffic southeast of Fort Saskatchewan, following a collision between a car and CP Rail train on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Range Road 222 just south of Township Road 544 around 9:40 a.m., according to Strathcona County RCMP.

The area where the incident happened is less than ten minutes east of Fort Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Driver killed in collision with train northeast of Edmonton

Police did not initially have details on what type of vehicle was involved or if there were any injuries.

— More to come… 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPCP RailFort SaskatchewanStrathcona County RCMPfort saskatchewan rcmpTrain CollisionAlberta CollisionCP trainTrain Vs. CarFort Saskatchewan crashcar hit traincp train collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers