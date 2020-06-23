Train and car collide near Fort Saskatchewan, traffic being redirected

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are rerouting traffic southeast of Fort Saskatchewan, following a collision between a car and CP Rail train on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Range Road 222 just south of Township Road 544 around 9:40 a.m., according to Strathcona County RCMP.

The area where the incident happened is less than ten minutes east of Fort Saskatchewan.

Police did not initially have details on what type of vehicle was involved or if there were any injuries.

— More to come…

