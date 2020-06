Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are currently on scene investigating a fatal crash in Wilmot Township.

They say that officers were called to Snyders Road East for reports of the crash at 4:50 a.m.

Police say they found a vehicle upside down in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they expect Snyders Road East to be closed between Notre Dame Drive and Trussler Road until around 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement