Canada

Man who left Toronto psychiatric facility without permission found one day later

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 7:55 am
Updated June 23, 2020 7:57 am
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. Don Mitchell / AM640 / Global News Toronto

TORONTO – Police say a man who left a Toronto psychiatric facility without permission has been found.

Investigators had been searching for Simon Shimout Napayok, 32, since Monday morning.

They say Napayok was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon in 2006.

READ MORE: Toronto police search for man who escaped CAMH, reported missing twice before

He’s been ordered to remain in custody at a psychiatric hospital.

Police gave no details on his departure from the facility or where he was eventually found.

There have been several incidents in the last year where patients with a violent history have escaped from a Toronto psychiatric hospital.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
