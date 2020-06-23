Shots fired in Toronto’s north end, no injuries reported: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say no injuries were reported after 911 callers heard multiple gunshots in the city’s north end.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Several 911 callers told police they heard gunshots in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the area and found evidence of gunfire. Multiple shell casings were reportedly located at the scene.

Police said that according to witnesses, the shooters were in two different cars headed eastbound on Grandravine Drive. The suspects were described as wearing all black at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Grandravine Dr & Driftwood Ave

– police o/s

– info from witnesses shooters were in 2 different cars, headed E/B Grandravine

– suspects dressed in all black, fled the scene

– no reported injuries

– heavy police presence

– any info call 4168082222#GO1152428

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 23, 2020