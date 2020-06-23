Menu

Crime

Shots fired in Toronto’s north end, no injuries reported: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 6:41 am
Updated June 23, 2020 7:12 am
Toronto police say callers reported hearing gunshots.
Toronto police say callers reported hearing gunshots.

Toronto police say no injuries were reported after 911 callers heard multiple gunshots in the city’s north end.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Several 911 callers told police they heard gunshots in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the area and found evidence of gunfire. Multiple shell casings were reportedly located at the scene.

Man dead after targeted daylight shooting in Toronto — police

Police said that according to witnesses, the shooters were in two different cars headed eastbound on Grandravine Drive. The suspects were described as wearing all black at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.



