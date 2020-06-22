Menu

Search continues for Hamilton man who may have been swimming in Lake Ontario: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 7:44 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 7:45 pm
Police are still investigating the disappearance of a 31-year-old Hamilton man who may have been swimming near the Burlington Lift Bridge on Lake Ontario in early September 2019.
Police are still investigating the disappearance of a 31-year-old Hamilton man who may have been swimming near the Burlington Lift Bridge on Lake Ontario in early September 2019. Global News

After more than 10 months, police say they have no new leads in the disappearance of a Hamilton man who may have last been seen swimming near the Burlington Lift Bridge on Lake Ontario in early September.

Investigators believe Brandon Pollock was caught on video Sept. 10 by three boaters who saw a man matching Pollock’s description swimming near the lift bridge in Lake Ontario, about one kilometre off the shoreline.

Family members, convinced the man in a mobile phone video was Pollock, say they’ve had no contact with the 31-year-old since that day.

His disappearance has been described as “out of character,” according to detectives.

Pollock was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street on Tuesday, Sept. 10 just after 4:00 a.m., say investigators.

Police say his mother reported him missing when he neither returned home nor attended school on that day.

Hamilton police say Brandon Pollock has been missing since Sept.10.
Hamilton police say Brandon Pollock has been missing since Sept.10. Hamilton Police Service

Detectives’ only tip so far in the case came later that same day in September, when three men in a boat came forward saying they observed a man swimming in a boating channel on the lake.

The boaters say the swimmer advised them he was OK and encouraged the boaters to move along.

Investigators believe this was the last time the missing man was seen.

Pollock is said to be of medium build, very active and to frequent Bayfront Park and the downtown core.

Acquaintances say he mountain climbs and typically takes transit or walks to destinations.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online.

