Missing Manitoba teen may be in Brandon, Regina: police

Police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Valley River First Nation.
Shyla Catagas, 16, was last seen June 19, around 1 p.m. on Valley River First Nation, roughly 307 km northwest of Winnipeg.
Catagas is roughly 5’1″ tall, 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.
While Catagas’ whereabouts is unknown, police say she may be in the Brandon. Man. or Regina, Sask. areas.
Anyone with information on Catagas’ whereabouts is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.
