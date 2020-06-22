Missing Manitoba teen may be in Brandon, Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Valley River First Nation.

Shyla Catagas, 16, was last seen June 19, around 1 p.m. on Valley River First Nation, roughly 307 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Catagas is roughly 5’1″ tall, 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

Roblin #rcmpmb are searching for missing 16-year-old, Shyla Catagas. She was last seen on June 19 at 1pm in Valley River First Nation. She is 5’1” in height, 120 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. She may be in Brandon MB or Regina SK. Have info? Please call 204-937-2164. pic.twitter.com/IME0RhPDMu — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 22, 2020

While Catagas’ whereabouts is unknown, police say she may be in the Brandon. Man. or Regina, Sask. areas.

Anyone with information on Catagas’ whereabouts is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

