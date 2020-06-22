Cliff diving accident claims life of Okanagan man

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Vernon man died while cliff diving in Kalamalka Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to family members.

Daniel Salisbury was with friends when he drowned in Cosens Bay, on the northeast shore of the North Okanagan lake.

“Daniel was jumping off one of the cliffs at Rattlesnake Point, landed on his stomach and didn’t come up,” brother Ben Salisbury told Global News.

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating along with the BC Coroners Service.

Divers were able to retrieve the man’s body from Kalamalka Lake on Monday morning, his brother said.

Rattlesnake Point is a popular cliff jumping site in the North Okanagan. Global News

Monday would have been his 33rd birthday, according to his family.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a tragic event for all those involved, including the citizens who attempted to locate the male in the water after he failed to re-surface,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release Monday afternoon.

“Cliff diving, although a common occurrence seen on Kalamalka Lake, can be fatal and police are asking those who access the water’s edge to use caution and common sense so that everyone can stay safe and enjoy the incoming summer months.”

Salisbury’s drowning was the second such incident on the Father’s Day weekend in the Okanagan.

Kashif Sheikh drowned at Mill Creek Falls near Kelowna on Sunday while attempting to help his daughter, who survived.