Peeping Tom spotted lurking in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are on the hunt for a peeping Tom after he was reportedly spotted lurking near a home in Waterloo late Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was spotted roaming back in forth between the bedroom and bathroom windows while peering at a woman inside at a home on Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.

After the man was spotted, police say he took off towards Albert Street.

The suspect is being described as a bald, white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around six feet tall with an average build. He was clad in a dark tank top, dark shorts, and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a flat brim.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.