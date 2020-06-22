Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peeping Tom spotted lurking in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 3:17 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Police are on the hunt for a peeping Tom after he was reportedly spotted lurking near a home in Waterloo late Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was spotted roaming back in forth between the bedroom and bathroom windows while peering at a woman inside at a home on Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.

READ MORE: Waterloo man arrested in connection to slew of recent break-ins: police

After the man was spotted, police say he took off towards Albert Street.

The suspect is being described as a bald, white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around six feet tall with an average build. He was clad in a dark tank top, dark shorts, and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a flat brim.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pair arrested after alleged crime spree throughout Waterloo Region: police

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeAlbert Street WaterlooWaterloo peeping tomWaterloo voyeurClayfield Avenue Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers