Fees for metred parking in Kingston to begin next week

Metred parking payments in Kingston are set to start up again after being put on pause due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 29, the city of Kingston will reinstate hourly parking payments at all metered parking spots across the city, including hourly on-street parking and parking lots and garages.

Parking fees were suspended in late March to make accommodations for those having to commute downtown during the pandemic.

Although metered parking is being reintroduce, the city says some accommodations will remain in place until further notice.

All spaces without metres will remain free for the time being, and restrictions for on-street time-of-day parking will remain lifted to provide long-term parking options for commuters, health-care workers and residents who are working from home.

All city permit parking areas will remain free and can be used by anyone without a permit.

The city also said that monthly parking permits will be extended through July for free. Permit holders should expect an email notice with more information about the extension. Online renewal payments will continue to be suspended for the time being.