2021 Golden Globes ceremony scoops up airdate Oscars abandoned

Send this page to someone via email

The Golden Globes is refusing to let the pandemic get in the way of its party.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif., with previously announced hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The date, as with that of other awards, had been delayed amid the coronavirus disruption. But with the Academy Awards having staked out April 25 last week, the Globes jumped on the February date the Oscars had previously held.

READ MORE: 2021 Oscars ceremony postponed by Academy due to coronavirus

The Golden Globes, set in a hotel ballroom that’s arranged more like an oversized dinner party with drinks than a formal ceremony, positions itself as the freewheeling start to awards season.

Exactly which movies and TV shows will be eligible for honours remains to be seen, given the virus-caused delay in production and movie theatre screenings that’s only now easing.

Organizers said they will provide guidance on eligibility, the voting period and the timing of the nominations announcement but didn’t specify when. The ceremony will air on NBC in the U.S., and CTV in Canada.

— With a file from Chris Jancelewicz