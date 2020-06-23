Many Canadians dealing with mental health issues due to coronavirus: survey

Send this page to someone via email

The mental health of Canadians is still being affected by the coronavirus.

A new survey, released Tuesday by the Conference Board of Canada and the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), reveals that COVID-19 continues to cause anxiety when it comes to employment status, income level and the availability of coping strategies.

The survey, conducted between April 27 and May 15, asked more than 1,800 people to rate their level of mental health concerns based on 15 key indicators.

A whopping 84 per cent, reported that their mental health concerns had worsened since the onset of the pandemic.

Among their biggest concerns were well-being and family wellness, their personal future, isolation and loneliness, and anxiousness or fear.

“We cannot address the mental health impacts of COVID-19 if we don’t understand their root causes,” MHCC president and CEO Louise Bradley said. “It’s not enough to assume that mental health has declined because of the pandemic — we need to pinpoint specifics so we can find tailored solutions.”

The survey showed that those who engaged in at least one coping strategy had lower mental health concern scores.

Among the top coping strategies were exercise and connecting with family and friends.

Telemedicine and talking to a mental health professional were the most common strategies for people seeking help.

The survey also indicated that employers had an important role in boosting the resilience of Canada’s workforce.