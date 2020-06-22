Red paint dumped on statue of Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Baden, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after someone poured red paint over a statue of Sir John A. MacDonald in Wilmot Township over the weekend.

Police say a passerby reported the incident at the statue, which is located next to Castle Kilbride Museum in Baden.

Township employees cleaned most of the paint off Sunday morning, according to police, although traces of the paint could still be seen on the monument Monday.

The bronze statue, which faces onto 60 Snyder’s Rd. W., is part of the Wilmot’s Prime Minister’s path.

The incident follows on the heels of a similar incident which occurred in Charlottetown late last week.

Story continues below advertisement

A statue of Sir John A. MacDonald was also doused in red paint Friday, the latest in a series of defaced sculptures and monuments depicting historical figures across Canada with ties to racist elements of Canada’s past.

READ MORE: Statue of George Vancouver vandalized outside city hall

MacDonald’s role in the creation of residential schools, where thousands of Indigenous children were forcibly placed, abused and even died, is sparking calls for the sculpture in the P.E.I. capital to be removed.

Macdonald, who was the first prime minister of Canada, is also credited as the father of confederation.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate the incident in Baden. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With files from Canadian Press