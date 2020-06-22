Fire chief credited with heroic rescue after car plunges into Ottawa River

Send this page to someone via email

A sector chief with Ottawa Fire Services is being credited with a heroic rescue after a vehicle plunged into the Ottawa River.

The fire service says it was alerted by Ottawa police just after midnight on Sunday about a vehicle having driven into the river.

The female driver was trapped, but was able to stay on the phone with police as her vehicle began filling with water.

The fire service says sector Chief Bill Bell, the firefighter responding to the scene, could still see the headlights of the vehicle when he arrived on scene, and based on information he was getting from police about the woman’s condition was able to devise a rescue plan.

The service says he grabbed a personal flotation device and entered the river where he was able to break the rear window of the vehicle and pull the woman out.

Both made it safely back to shore where emergency services personnel were waiting to offer further assistance.

— With files from Global News

