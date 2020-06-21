Birds to blame for Oliver brush fire: official

Send this page to someone via email

The Oliver Fire Department says wildlife is to blame for a brush fire that ignited near Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Fire department spokesperson Rob Graham said crews responded to the blaze around 2 p.m. and contained the fire to an area of approximately 300 square feet by 500 square feet.

“In the area, there are FortisBC power lines and there is a larger transformer there,” he said. “We found a couple of birds that had touched some power lines and ended up causing the fire.”

Wild grass and sagebrush ignited when birds struck a power line in the area and fell to the ground, according to fire officials. Oliver Daily News

Migrant farmworkers reside in a home on the vineyard adjacent to the scene of the fire, but Graham said evacuations were not necessary as the irrigation water canal acted as a fire break.

Story continues below advertisement

Two members of the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) were spotted at the scene in an unmarked vehicle.

“As to why they were there? I couldn’t tell you,” Graham said.

He believes the gang unit members may be in town related to a separate incident and followed emergency vehicles to the scene out of curiosity.

Global Okanagan has reached out to CFSEU-BC to determine why members have travelled to the South Okanagan and if they are assisting with any local investigations.

On June 13, 21-year-old Noah Zakall was gunned down at his home on Sandpoint Drive. His family and neighbours told Global News they believe the shooting may have been drug-related.