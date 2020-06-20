Province extends BC Hydro relief program for businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is giving mining, forestry and other industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic the opportunity to defer their electricity bill payments for another three months.

As part of BC Hydro‘s COVID-19 relief program, eligible business customers can continue to defer a portion of their bill payments from now until the end of August.

Companies should note that the deferred amounts will need to be repaid over a nine-month period and are subject to interest.

“Thousands of people throughout our province rely on good, family-supporting jobs created by the mining sector, which continues to feel the impacts of lower demand for its products and depressed commodity prices due to COVID-19,” Bruce Ralston, B.C. minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, said in a statement.

BC Hydro says major industries represent about a quarter of its domestic electricity load in the province.

