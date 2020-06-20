6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Six campaign staffers working on United States President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally have tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign team confirmed.

“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, face masks and hand sanitizer,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director said in an emailed statement to Global News.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement