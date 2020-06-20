Two years after murder of Surrey hockey coach, investigators still seek answers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly two years since Paul Bennett was gunned down in the driveway of his Cloverdale home.

The 47-year-old father was murdered in broad daylight on June 23, 2018. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has said Bennett, who was a hockey coach and registered nurse, was a victim of mistaken identity.

2:26 Paul Bennett confirmed as unintended victim of targeted shooting Paul Bennett confirmed as unintended victim of targeted shooting

Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT says the case is very much active and remains a “priority” investigation.

“We haven’t forgotten about Paul, not since Day 1, and we are actively going after those responsible, so we need people with information to step forward and do the right thing,” Jang said.

1:38 Surveillance video surfaces of murder of Surrey hockey coach and father Surveillance video surfaces of murder of Surrey hockey coach and father

Surveillance video showed a silver car pulling up to Bennett’s driveway before someone in dark clothing got out of the passenger side. Moments later, shots are fired.

Anyone with information about the case contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca