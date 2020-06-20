Menu

Two years after murder of Surrey hockey coach, investigators still seek answers

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:50 pm
Widow of beloved Surrey hockey coach still seeking answers in his murder
It's been one year since Paul Bennett was shot and killed in the driveway of his Surrey home. Bennett's family opened up to Jennifer Palma about what gets them through the days and the worst part of it all.

It’s been nearly two years since Paul Bennett was gunned down in the driveway of his Cloverdale home.

The 47-year-old father was murdered in broad daylight on June 23, 2018. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has said Bennett, who was a hockey coach and registered nurse, was a victim of mistaken identity.

Paul Bennett confirmed as unintended victim of targeted shooting
Paul Bennett confirmed as unintended victim of targeted shooting

Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT says the case is very much active and remains a “priority” investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Widow of Surrey murder victim still seeking answers a year after husband’s death

“We haven’t forgotten about Paul, not since Day 1, and we are actively going after those responsible, so we need people with information to step forward and do the right thing,” Jang said.

Surveillance video surfaces of murder of Surrey hockey coach and father
Surveillance video surfaces of murder of Surrey hockey coach and father

Surveillance video showed a silver car pulling up to Bennett’s driveway before someone in dark clothing got out of the passenger side. Moments later, shots are fired.

Anyone with information about the case contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

