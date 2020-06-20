Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police investigating undetermined death downtown

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:27 pm
Saskatoon Police are searching for answers after a dead body was found downtown on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon Police are searching for answers after a dead body was found downtown on Saturday morning. Brenden Purdy / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating how and why a man died after a body was discovered in the heart of the city  Saturday morning.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, are searching for clues after a person was found dead shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 21st Street East, near Smoke’s Poutinerie.

READ MORE: Tyler Applegate remembered as loving ‘superhero’ during Dallin Singharath sentencing

A statement said the cause of death is undetermined and did not provide any further details about the person discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a Major Crimes investigator or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceBody FoundSaskatoonBodyDead Bodydead body foundSaskatoon body foundSaskatoon dead body
Flyers
More weekly flyers