Saskatoon police investigating undetermined death downtown

Saskatoon police are investigating how and why a man died after a body was discovered in the heart of the city Saturday morning.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, are searching for clues after a person was found dead shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 21st Street East, near Smoke’s Poutinerie.

A statement said the cause of death is undetermined and did not provide any further details about the person discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a Major Crimes investigator or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

