Explosive Hazard Alert issued for town of Black Diamond following gas leak

Businesses and residents near downtown Black Diamond are being evacuated after an Explosive Hazard Alert was issued for the town on Saturday morning.

According to the alert, issued shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, there is a significant gas leak due to an incident in the downtown area of Black Diamond.

Those in the affected area are being asked to avoid downtown Black Diamond, and close doors, windows and vents.

People are being evacuated from businesses and nearby homes and are being directed to the Oilfields Regional Arena if they need a place to go.

The Black Diamond Fire Department is on scene working to secure the leak, the alert said.

Residents are also being asked to follow the direction of local authorities and to seek medical attention if necessary.

Black Diamond is about about 20 kilometres west of Okotoks, south of Calgary.