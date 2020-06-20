Man arrested in relation to weapons complaint in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday morning in Dartmouth in relation to a weapons complaint, according to Halifax Regional Police.

In a statement, police said at approximately 3:55 a.m., they responded to the area of Demetreous and Canso lanes in Dartmouth after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

“Three males are believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire near this location,” police said.

The man was later located at approximately 4:03 a.m. on Slayter Street where he was arrested without incident and remains in custody for weapons-related offences.

According to authorities, there are no known injuries at this time.

A number of officers currently remain on the scene and members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are continuing the investigation.