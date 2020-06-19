8 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, no new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Friday.

Health officials said there were eight new cases, with the overall total for the province growing to 716 since the first case was reported on March 11. Two of the cases reported on June 15 are people who live out-of-province but tested positive in Saskatchewan.

According to the government, seven of the new cases are in the far north region and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Four people are currently in hospital — three are receiving inpatient care (two in the south region and one in Saskatoon) while another is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Recoveries remain unchanged at 636, according to a press release.

There are currently 67 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 150 cases in the province are travel-related, with 422 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 89 have no known exposures and 55 remain under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 185 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 14 are considered active.

In the Regina area, none of the 80 total cases are active, while the north region has 112 total cases and one active case.

The south region has 33 total cases and 15 active cases, the central region had 12 total cases, and the far north reports 292 total and 35 active cases.

To date, over 58,610 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials actively engaged with Hutterite community after COVID-19 outbreak declared Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials actively engaged with Hutterite community after COVID-19 outbreak declared