Consumer

N.L. liquor corp. reviewing Old Sam Rum in light of racist branding concerns

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2020 3:11 pm
A bottle of Old Sam Demerara rum is seen in Halifax on Friday, June 19, 2020.
A bottle of Old Sam Demerara rum is seen in Halifax on Friday, June 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. says it is reviewing a locally bottled brand of rum that appears to depict a laughing Black man as its logo.

A carefully worded statement from the Crown corporation today says the Old Sam Rum brand was flagged by staff as problematic under its objective to foster a respectful, safe environment that values diversity and inclusion.

It says the corporation “identified a potential issue with the Old Sam branding” following these concerns and the broader public discussion about depictions of Black people in brands.

PepsiCo-owned Quaker Oats announced this week it would retire the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima pancake and syrup brand, acknowledging the character was based on a racist stereotype.

The owner of Uncle Ben’s rice has also committed to reviewing its brand over similar concerns.

Old Sam Rum is being reviewed through a process that will look at “the history of the product” before deciding whether to make a change.

The corporation says it is taking “time and care to come to an appropriate course of action.”

There are two Old Sam Rum products in the collection of spirits produced by Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp.’s manufacturing division.

The rum is imported from Guyana, and blended and bottled in St. John’s, according to the company’s website. It is sold in other Canadian provinces, including Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RumAunt JemimaQuaker Oatsuncle bens ricedepictions of Black people in brandsNewfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp.NL liqourOld Sam Rumracist branding
