Rescue crews were called to English Bay in Vancouver’s West End on Friday over reports of a man overboard from a commercial vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard deployed two vessels and a hovercraft to the scene.

Active search continues in Burrard Inlet off West Vancouver. Believed to be searching for man overboard. Fixed wing and chopper circling a freighter. Hovercraft on water @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/7H8LjkuWKW — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) June 19, 2020

A helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were also deployed.

The man is believed to have fallen from the bulk carrier Pilatus Venture, registered in Hong Kong.

A source tells Global News divers are now involved.

More to come…