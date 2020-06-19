Drug smuggling attempt thwarted at Collins Bay Institution: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and tobacco into a Kingston penitentiary, OPP say.

Police say on June 4, around 8 p.m., two people were noticed on a property next to Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

The joint forces penitentiary squad attended the nearby property and found two people.

On June 8, as a result of the investigation, a large package containing tobacco, cannabis, cocaine and fentanyl was found near where the two people were found, according to an OPP news release.

On Friday, OPP announced that 40-year-old Timothy Coady, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Kris Gibson were jointly charged with unlawfully trespassing at a penitentiary.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The two accused were released and are scheduled to appear at a Kingston court on Oct. 22.