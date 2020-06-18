Menu

Canada

New novel, based on a true story, commemorates Indigenous soldiers

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 8:22 pm
The Hawk and the Hare is based on Janet Love Morrison's father's friendship with an Indigenous soldier.
The Hawk and the Hare is based on Janet Love Morrison's father's friendship with an Indigenous soldier. Credit: Tidewater Press

Janet Love Morrison has spent the past five years putting together a novel being released this weekend.

The Hawk and the Hare is fiction, but is based on Love Morrison’s father’s experiences during the Second World War.

READ MORE: The Saskatoon Second World War veteran with a connection to Snowbirds

Growing up, he didn’t talk about the war, so Love Morrison did extensive research to make the novel as realistic as possible. Something that stood out was his friendship with his scouting partner, who was an Indigenous soldier.

“He taught my father how to run quietly, how to be in union with the land and look for different omens,” Love Morrison said.

“My mother believed that, and as did my father, that the skills he learned helped keep him alive.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canadian-born Second World War Dam Buster dies from COVID-19

Love Morrison hopes people understand the deeper message of the novel.

“We’re all one humanity and we’re one race. Maybe it’s a romantic idea, but it would be nice if it could serve as some sort of tool for healing,” Love Morrison said.

The Hawk and the Hare will be available at retailers across the country, on Amazon and locally at McNally Robinson on Sunday.

