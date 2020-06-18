Meewasin Valley Authority looking for feedback on trail enhancement design

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed design for the Kinsmen Riverfront Trail and site enhancements in the Meewasin Valley could accommodate more people and improve accessibility.

The design has been in the works for about three years, and isn’t as simple as widening the path.

“We basically looked at the existing trail and realized that to widen it where it was, it wouldn’t be feasible given the amount of vegetation and the slopes,” design and development manager Alan Otterbein said.

Otterbein said the proposed design works around the vegetation.

“To use that road that’s currently there as the trail, which would be nice and generously wide for us, we needed to reconfigure the parking lot so vehicles could no longer use that road,” Otterbein said.

The estimated $2 million project could start as soon as this fall, but the Meewasin Valley Authority wants feedback from the public before it begins.

In the past, projects like this have been done in-person. This project is being shared online instead.

“We’ve done a video that overviews the project and some of its plans, and then a survey similar to what we would have done in an open house,” manager of marketing, fund development and public programs Amy Wall said.

The survey can be completed until June 30.

