Entertainment

Raven-Symoné reveals she’s married to Miranda Pearman-Maday

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 5:01 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 5:34 pm
Raven Symone attends 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. .
Raven Symone attends 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. . Leon Bennett/WireImage

Raven-Symoné is married!

The That’s So Raven actor teased the news on Instagram Thursday, writing, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

READ MORE: ‘Dating Around’ participant finds love — with the Netflix show’s director

In another post, she announced the news by sharing a photo of herself and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW,” she captioned the photo.

Instagram/ravensymone
Instagram/ravensymone.

Pearman-Maday shared the news on Instagram, writing, “My wife for life.”

View this post on Instagram

8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️

A post shared by 𝕄.𝕄. (@mirandamaday) on

In another post, the 34-year-old actor wrote, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Symoné also shared a post with their wedding rings and showed off their new tattoos on their ring finger featuring both of the initials of their first names merged into one letter.

View this post on Instagram

@winterstone thanks for the corona solid!

A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on

