Raven-Symoné reveals she’s married to Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné is married!

The That’s So Raven actor teased the news on Instagram Thursday, writing, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

In another post, she announced the news by sharing a photo of herself and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!! I’s married NOW,” she captioned the photo.

Instagram/ravensymone.

Pearman-Maday shared the news on Instagram, writing, “My wife for life.”

In another post, the 34-year-old actor wrote, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Symoné also shared a post with their wedding rings and showed off their new tattoos on their ring finger featuring both of the initials of their first names merged into one letter.

