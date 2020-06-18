Jennifer Lawrence publicly joins Twitter to comment on racial injustice

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to having a Finsta account (fake Instagram) but now she’s publicly joined Twitter to help speak out against racial injustice.

Lawrence tweeted from her official Twitter account, @JLawrence_RepUs, on Tuesday for the first time, in support of the organization Represent Us, which is dedicated to “pursuing federal reform” in relation to elections.

“Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @OmarEpps & @DesmondMeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it,” she tweeted, adding the hashtags #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

The Hunger Games actor’s second tweet was about Breonna Taylor, a Black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home on March 13.

Taylor, 26, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. The city of Louisville last week banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants.

“For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered,” Lawrence wrote on Wednesday. “No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate.”

1:57 ‘I was more concerned with her washing her hands than dying at home’: Mother of Breonna Taylor speaks out ‘I was more concerned with her washing her hands than dying at home’: Mother of Breonna Taylor speaks out

“As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent,” Lawrence continued. “I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

“Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the more trust erodes. I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD’S insufficient response to Breonna Taylor’s murder. We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America.

“As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName.”

Lawrence is on the board for Represent Us as part of the cultural council.

“Members of the cultural council are leaders in the worlds of entertainment, sports, media, and more. With political beliefs as diverse as the fans they reach, they are united by one thing: a commitment to unrigging America’s corrupt political system,” according to the official website.

Other celebrities on the cultural council include Michael Douglas, Kerry Washington, Sia, J.J. Abrams, Omar Epps, Ed Helms, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, Sophia Bush, Chiké Okonkwo, Jonathan Scott, Jeremy Piven and more.

1:01 Trump signs order on police reform after weeks of protests about police brutality, racial injustice Trump signs order on police reform after weeks of protests about police brutality, racial injustice

In 2018, Lawrence told InStyle, “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything.”

She added that “unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”

