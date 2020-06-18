Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Okanagan Forest Task Force says wildlife returning to cleaned-up illegal dumping sites

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 3:46 pm
A moose was spotted on Wednesday on Postill Lake Road, where thousands of pounds of garbage and metal was removed.
A moose was spotted on Wednesday on Postill Lake Road, where thousands of pounds of garbage and metal was removed. Okanagan Forest Task Force

Four years ago, the Okanagan Forest Task Force came to life, with a goal of cleaning up illegal dumping sites throughout the region.

Along with putting illegal dumping in the spotlight, the benefit of removing garbage from local forests is the return of wildlife in those areas, according to the task force.

On Wednesday, a moose was spotted where 37,000 pounds of material had been recently removed close to a small pond on Postill Lake Road

READ MORE: Okanagan Forest Task Force removes 37,000 pounds of material from backcountry

“This is the location where multiple vehicles were torched and dumped almost one month ago,” said Kane Blake, the task force’s president.

“It is so amazing to see wildlife back in that area and it’s so clean for them.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

“Without all the amazing volunteers, this wouldn’t have even been possible.”

READ MORE: Dash-cam catches alleged illegal dumper in the act near Kelowna

To date, the group says it has removed more than 230,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage and metal in the backcountry.

The force is planning another cleanup in a different area and it says to keep an eye on its Facebook page if you would like to help.

June’s significant rainfall in the Okanagan has increased the water levels of Okanagan Lake but decreased the risk of forest fires
June’s significant rainfall in the Okanagan has increased the water levels of Okanagan Lake but decreased the risk of forest fires
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganEnvironmentOkanagan Forest Task ForcePostill Lake RoadOkanagan backcountryOkanagan mooseOkanagan wildlife
Flyers
More weekly flyers