Peterborough man charged after allegedly throwing cigarettes at grocery store employee

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following an incident outside a grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a reported assault at a Sherbrooke Street grocery store.

Police say a man approached an employee working outside the store and flicked a cigarette, which allegedly struck the employee in the neck.

The man also allegedly threw cigarette butts from a bin at the employee and then pushed the employee.

Police were contacted, responded to the scene and arrested a suspect.

David Paul Hansen, 62, of Sherbrooke Street was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 16, police said Thursday.

