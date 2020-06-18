Peterborough man charged after allegedly throwing cigarettes at grocery store employee

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following an incident outside a grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers responded to a reported assault at a Sherbrooke Street grocery store.
Police say a man approached an employee working outside the store and flicked a cigarette, which allegedly struck the employee in the neck.
The man also allegedly threw cigarette butts from a bin at the employee and then pushed the employee.
Police were contacted, responded to the scene and arrested a suspect.
David Paul Hansen, 62, of Sherbrooke Street was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 16, police said Thursday.
