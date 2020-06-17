Menu

Canada

Alberta premier promises referendum on equalization reform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 4:48 pm
A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at the venue where United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney with address supporters Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at the venue where United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney with address supporters Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will call a referendum on pushing Ottawa for a better deal on equalization payments as well as explore the province cutting ties with the RCMP and leaving the Canada Pension Plan.

READ MORE: Equalization payments — how they work, and why some provinces are upset

Kenney made the comments as he released recommendations from his Fair Deal panel, which he created last year to gauge the mood of Albertans and determine better ways the province can assert itself in Confederation.

Cost of a fair deal: experts break down Alberta government panel’s mandate
Cost of a fair deal: experts break down Alberta government panel’s mandate

Kenney says Albertans are getting an unfair deal on equalization, sending far more money to Ottawa than they get back.

He says a referendum will be held next year to give him a mandate to force federal officials to discuss reform.

READ MORE: Alberta Election Fact Check: Could Alberta end or change equalization?

The panel also urged Kenney to create an Alberta Pension Plan, similar to Quebec’s model, saying that Alberta’s young population would mean lower contribution costs and returns on par or better than the federal plan.

READ MORE: Alberta gives more than it gets from federal government, Fraser Institute says

Kenney says his government will study that idea further, along with a recommendation to create an Alberta police force.

The panel suggested the RCMP is becoming too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren’t getting enough front-line officers.

Kenney, ministers in Ottawa on ‘fair deal’ mission
Kenney, ministers in Ottawa on ‘fair deal’ mission
