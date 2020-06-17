Menu

World

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen denies air strike killed civilians

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 17, 2020 3:42 pm
U.N. Secretary General expresses concern, says ‘growing instability’ in Middle Eastern Countries
On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern regarding ongoing conflicts and violations of Security Council resolutions in areas including Syria and Yemen, saying that there is “a feeling of growing instability,” which “makes everything far more unpredictable and uncontrollable.”

DUBAI — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Wednesday denied that an air strike it carried out earlier this week in Saada province had killed civilians, as alleged by Houthi authorities.

The coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligned movement for five years said in a statement that it had targeted armed members of the group. The Houthi health minister had said 13 civilians, including four children, were killed in Monday’s air strike.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 13 civilians in northern Yemen, Houthi rebels say

Both sides have released footage as proof. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos or when or where they were taken.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande, said in a statement on Tuesday that initial field reports indicated that at least 12 civilians, including four children, were killed in strikes on a vehicle in Saada.

“We share our deepest condolences with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this terrible, unjustified attack,” Grande said.

COVID-19 threatens to increase poverty in East Africa, Yemen
The coalition statement said the vehicle was carrying armed Houthi combatants near the Saudi-Yemeni border and that the air strike was “legitimate”.

The United Nations on Monday removed the Western-backed coalition from a U.N. blacklist several years after it was first accused of killing and injuring children in Yemen.

READ MORE: Nightmare scenario — Coronavirus spreading in Yemen, with little way to fight it

Violence has surged between the two sides after a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired last month.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

—Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Lisa Barrington and Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Giles Elgood

© 2020 Reuters
United NationsSaudi ArabiaUNYemenHouthi rebelsHouthiYemen Air StrikeAir Strike In YemenYemen newsHouthi newsSaada provinceSaada province air strike
