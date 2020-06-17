University of Alberta suspends Canada West participation of 6 teams for 2020-21 season

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Alberta says it is suspending participation in six team sports for the 2020-21 season for financial reasons.

The programs affected are men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s volleyball.

Ian Reade, athletic director for Golden Bears and Pandas Athletics, said in a release that cuts to the Campus Alberta Grant, the Alberta government’s requirement that universities balance their budget and reduce expenditures, and a reduction in student fees combined for a “worst-case scenario.”

“This scenario has brought most of our diverse revenue streams to a complete halt, and the Athletics budget is no longer able to support participation for the 2020/2021 season,” Reade said in a media release.

“While this is an extremely hard decision for us, it is in the best interest of the student-athletes that we make this decision now so their future is somewhat more clear.”

The university said it has informed the Canada West conference of the decision so the league can move forward with the schedule creation process.

The focus now for Golden Bears and Pandas Athletics will be on training and student-athlete development.

We will also look at creating opportunities for meaningful competition as the public health situation allows, both to enhance the student-athlete experience and to contribute to campus life for University of Alberta students,” Reade said.

The announcement comes nine days after U SPORTS announced that no competition would occur in football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s rugby 15s, and women’s field hockey during the first term of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

