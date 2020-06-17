Halton Police say Burlington video captures ‘racist’ language, but say no charges will be laid

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say no charges will be laid after a Facebook video recently surfaced that police say shows a man using racist language.

The video shows two girls rollerblading in the area of New Street and Walkers Line on June 8 when a man allegedly shouted a derogatory and racist word at them.

“The language heard in the video is racist, and has no place in our community,” Halton police said a statement released Wednesday on Twitter.

“The conduct seen has rightly angered our region and has many asking questions about whether police will be laying charges. After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that there are no charges in the Criminal Code that are applicable. The Criminal Code contains provisions for hate crimes but they’re largely reserved for offences involving hate propaganda or the promotion or advocacy of genocide.”

The incident happened less than a week after thousands of people marched through downtown Burlington to protest racial injustice and police brutality following the May 25 death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.