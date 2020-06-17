Toronto Police Services Board to review anti-racism measures at Friday meeting

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The body that oversees the Toronto Police Service will consider recommendations meant to combat anti-Black racism within the force at a meeting this week.

The eight suggestions to the Toronto Police Services Board include revisiting the police budget and bolstering mental health services.

The report, which the board will review at a meeting on Friday, suggests expanding the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team Program “on an urgent basis,” with funding from the current budget.

It also says that if an “alternative mobile crisis intervention model is identified” and everybody agrees, the board can reallocate funding from the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team Program to that new model.

And the report also recommends funding “enhancements to the public consultation process” for the annual proposed Toronto Police Service Budget, involving “community-based consultation partners” starting this September.

The list was developed in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died while a white cop pressed a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

