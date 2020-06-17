Menu

Politics

More collisions on Hamilton roads, but fewer involving cyclists and injuries

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2020 2:03 pm
Vancouver bikes lanes
A staff report credits cycling investments with fewer collisions involving cyclists and injuries in Hamilton. Global News

Motor vehicle collisions in Hamilton are “trending toward being less severe.”

That’s according to a report presented Wednesday to the city’s public works committee by Edward Soldo, director of transportation operations.

READ MORE: Council awards contract to build multi-use path on Hamilton’s Claremont Access

The report says 9,876 crashes last year were the highest number since 2015, but 1,477 of those collisions resulted in death or injury, a five-year-low.

As well, the number of collisions involving cyclists dropped sharply last year in Hamilton from 193 to 128.

READ MORE: Hamilton city council reaches compromise to move forward with Hunter Street cycle track

Soldo’s report credits that decrease to “significant investments in on-street cycling infrastructure” with 75 lane kilometres built over the past five years.

Friday is the most common day of the week for collisions in Hamilton.

 

