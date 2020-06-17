More collisions on Hamilton roads, but fewer involving cyclists and injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Motor vehicle collisions in Hamilton are “trending toward being less severe.”

That’s according to a report presented Wednesday to the city’s public works committee by Edward Soldo, director of transportation operations.

The report says 9,876 crashes last year were the highest number since 2015, but 1,477 of those collisions resulted in death or injury, a five-year-low.

As well, the number of collisions involving cyclists dropped sharply last year in Hamilton from 193 to 128.

READ MORE: Hamilton city council reaches compromise to move forward with Hunter Street cycle track

Soldo’s report credits that decrease to “significant investments in on-street cycling infrastructure” with 75 lane kilometres built over the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday is the most common day of the week for collisions in Hamilton.