This Ontario man was promised a refund — then Sunwing changed its policy

In late March, OJ Sidor and his wife got the same news many other Canadians received around that time: their springtime vacation was cancelled because of COVID-19.

But for Ajax, Ont.-based Sidor, there seemed to be a big silver lining. While their longed-for trip to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico was off, their airline, Sunwing, would provide a full cash refund, the couple were told.

“This is wonderful,” Sidor remembers he and his wife telling each other. “That was easy.”

But nearly four months and countless emails and phone calls later, the couple are still trying to recoup the full cost of a $4,730 trip that never was.

Sunwing now says it has no obligation to provide a full refund, even though its pre-pandemic policy was to offer customers a choice between a 12-month voucher and a cash reimbursement.

And while one of the couple’s two Mastercard credit cards has approved their chargeback request, the other has denied the claim.

Sidor’s experience is an example of the drawn-out, messy battles facing Canadian travellers who want their money back instead of rebookings or travel credit.

‘We adjusted our policy’

The trip to Mexico was to be Sidor’s 50th birthday celebration, he told Global News. But on March 19, just weeks before their scheduled departure on April 9, he says he and his wife received a phone call from their travel agency, TripCentral, informing them that Sunwing had cancelled their southbound flight due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The same day, TripCentral emailed them an invoice for a refund of $4,380 — which covered most of the trip’s cost, with the exception of cancellation insurance and other fees.

While the couple wanted reimbursement for 100 per cent of the costs, knowing that at least most of the expenses would be refunded was a relief, Sidor says.

“Great,” Sidor says he thought to himself. “Move on — we’ll book the trip later.”

But a few days after, Sidor was told that instead of a refund he would get a travel voucher valid for 24 months.

TripCentral says it was initially told by Sunwing that the couple would get a refund.

“Our understanding is the credit card refund batch was halted by Sunwing after business hours and not processed,” TripCentral president Richard Vanderlubbe said via email.

In a statement to Global News, Sunwing said it quickly had to change its policy “due to the changing circumstances.”

“In line with other Canadian airlines and tour operators, as well as the guidelines published by the Canadian Transportation Agency, we adjusted our policy and offered all customers a future travel credit valid for two years,” the company said.

“We understand that some customers would have preferred a refund, but are confident that during the next two years they will be able to take the flights or vacations they had planned using the travel credits issued to them.”

Air Canada gives customers more options for cancelled flights amid coronavirus pandemic

Canadian airlines have been denying refunds and offering instead time-limited credit or vouchers for trips cancelled due to the pandemic, as the industry struggles with a collapse in air travel.

Canadian airlines have been denying refunds and offering instead time-limited credit or vouchers for trips cancelled due to the pandemic, as the industry struggles with a collapse in air travel.

But consumer advocacy groups and tens of thousands of Canadians have been calling on the federal government to enforce the right to a refund for flights cancelled by the airlines themselves. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have said they are looking for a solution that balances supporting passengers without compromising the future of the airline industry.

In early July, Sunwing processed a 50 per cent refund for Sidor and his wife after assessing that the couple had purchased a cancellation waiver. The remaining balance continues to be available as future travel credit, the company told Global News in a separate statement. Also, if flight prices were to go up, customers would be left to cover the cost difference, Sidor reckons.“My wife and I work really hard to do these things,” he says. “And you’re not getting our money for free.” 1:42 Air Canada changes policy for customers whose flights were cancelled due to COVID-19 Air Canada changes policy for customers whose flights were cancelled due to COVID-19 A tale of two Mastercards Frustrated by Sunwing’s decision, Sidor decided in early April to request a credit card chargeback, asking that all payments related to the trip be reversed.It’s a strategy many disgruntled passengers have used to try to get their money back even as airlines and hotels refuse to provide refunds.Reporting by Global News has found that some customers have had success with chargebacks, with credit card issuers reversing payments for services that merchants are no longer able to provide due to the pandemic.But Sidor’s story shows how chaotic and confusing the process can be for consumers. 