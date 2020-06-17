Supercrawl 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s biggest arts and music festival has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition of Supercrawl will not run between Sept. 4 and 6 as planned.

According to a statement from Supercrawl’s organizers, they determined after much deliberation that it wouldn’t be safe to go ahead with the festival, saying the safety and well-being of audiences, artists, vendors, staff, volunteers and the wider community was “of the utmost importance.”

Instead, Supercrawl will be “re-scoped” with a slate of special events beginning this fall and running into early 2021, although exactly what shape those events take will depend on what is permitted by government regulations.

This would have been the 12th year of the three-day festival on James Street North.

Last year, Supercrawl drew more than 250,000 visitors.

Supercrawl is just the latest event cancellation in Hamilton.

It was announced last month that the 2020 Winona Peach Festival would not go forward.

Festival organizer Linda Shuker said it was “a great sacrifice” for the 19 not-for-profit organizations who benefit from the event but that it was the only possible decision when “weighed against the risk to public health.”

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, scheduled for the Labour Day weekend in Burlington, Ont., also announced last month that this year’s event has been cancelled.