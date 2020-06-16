Menu

Winnipeg police looking for missing 4-year-old and his father

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 6:25 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 6:27 pm
Andrew McKay, Jr., 4, left, and his father Andrew McKay Sr., 38, were last seen in the North End Tuesday.
Andrew McKay, Jr., 4, left, and his father Andrew McKay Sr., 38, were last seen in the North End Tuesday. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police need the public’s help tracking down a missing four-year-old boy and his father.

Police say Andrew McKay Jr., 4, and his father Andrew McKay Sr., 38, were last seen together in the North End Tuesday.

In a release sent to media shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday police said the pair are believed to be travelling in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with Manitoba licence plate HTA 391.

The pair are believed to be in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van.
The pair are believed to be in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van. WPS Handout

The boy has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. His father is 5’10” and roughly 190 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of both McKay’s.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the WPS missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

