Winnipeg police looking for missing 4-year-old and his father

Winnipeg police need the public’s help tracking down a missing four-year-old boy and his father.
Police say Andrew McKay Jr., 4, and his father Andrew McKay Sr., 38, were last seen together in the North End Tuesday.
In a release sent to media shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday police said the pair are believed to be travelling in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with Manitoba licence plate HTA 391.
The boy has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. His father is 5’10” and roughly 190 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.
Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of both McKay’s.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the WPS missing person unit at 204-986-6250.
