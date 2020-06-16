Winnipeg police looking for missing 4-year-old and his father

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police need the public’s help tracking down a missing four-year-old boy and his father.

Police say Andrew McKay Jr., 4, and his father Andrew McKay Sr., 38, were last seen together in the North End Tuesday.

In a release sent to media shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday police said the pair are believed to be travelling in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van with Manitoba licence plate HTA 391.

The pair are believed to be in a black 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van. WPS Handout

The boy has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. His father is 5’10” and roughly 190 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of both McKay’s.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the WPS missing person unit at 204-986-6250.

