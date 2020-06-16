Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ontario government to spend $500M on corrections staffing, upgrading facilities

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 6:01 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 6:03 pm
COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Concerns are growing about the health and safety of inmates and workers in Canada's jails and prisons, with COVID-19 cases confirmed in multiple correctional centres. Ross Lord explains what advocates are calling for, before the situation gets worse. (April 2)

TORONTO — Ontario will infuse $500 million into corrections over the next five years as it hires hundreds of frontline staff and updates aging jails, the province announced Tuesday.

The province will hire 500 new staff while modernizing facilities to reduce overcrowding, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said.

“Our government heard from corrections staff across the province about the challenges they face each and every day,” Jones said in a statement.

READ MORE: Ontario correctional worker raises concerns about COVID-19 spreading in province’s jails

“These investments will create a better, safer environment for our hard-working frontline staff and will help strengthen Ontario’s corrections system.”

Chris Jackel, a spokesman for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents about 9,000 correctional workers, said he’s ecstatic.

Story continues below advertisement

“For years we’ve been asking for help,” Jackel said.

“At the end of the day, an investment in corrections — like we’ve always said — becomes an investment in education and health care by default. So we’re very, very, very happy.”

READ MORE: Ontario looking to adjust jail phone call system, include calls to cellphones

He said more than 400 of the new hires will be“boots-on-the-ground” staff, including social workers, mental health workers, correctional officers and nurses.

“That will improve the mental health and addictions needs of the inmate population,” Jackel said.

“And with such an influx of full-time staff members, it will help current staff by reducing the workload, which will really help with burnout.”

The province said the new staff will help facilities meet their obligations around the use of segregation, which require that inmates have four hours outside their cells each day.

READ MORE: Ontario jail guards battle with province over use of protective gear

Jackel said under current staffing levels, that’s a nearly impossible standard to meet.

“You just don’t have enough hours in the day or bodies in the building to accommodate those four hours,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this new influx, it will be much easier to accommodate that four-hour minimum time out of the cell.”

Money will also go toward fixing outdated buildings with the goal of reducing overcrowding, the province said.

It will also create new day rooms in the jails and modify yard spaces.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentSylvia JonesOntario Public Service Employees UnionOntario JailsOntario CorrectionsOntario correctional facilitiesOntario Correctional InstitutionsOntario correctional facilities mental healthOntario correctional facilities staffingOntario jails staffingSolicitor General Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers