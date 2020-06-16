Police corral runaway horses found wandering on Winnipeg roadway

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police had no time for horsing around after two loose horses were found hoofing it through traffic within city limits early Tuesday.

Police were called to Plessis Road near St. Boniface Road after the pair of horses were seen wandering among vehicles near the intersection around 5:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police put horse patrol out to pasture

Not wanting to “stirrup” any trouble, police sent in two officers who are familiar with horses.

Police said Tuesday the officers were able to calm the horses down long enough to put ropes around their necks and guide them off the roadway while nearby stables were checked to find their owner.

The horses were turned over to a nearby stable owner who took care of them until they could be turned over to their owner, presumably in “stable” condition.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no immediate word on what spurred the horses to leave their pasture.

0:28 Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place