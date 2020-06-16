Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police corral runaway horses found wandering on Winnipeg roadway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 2:07 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 2:09 pm
Police corral runaway horses found wandering on Winnipeg roadway
Video from Winnipeg police show officers corralling two loose horses found running on a roadway within city limits Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police had no time for horsing around after two loose horses were found hoofing it through traffic within city limits early Tuesday.

Police were called to Plessis Road near St. Boniface Road after the pair of horses were seen wandering among vehicles near the intersection around 5:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police put horse patrol out to pasture

Not wanting to “stirrup” any trouble, police sent in two officers who are familiar with horses.

Police said Tuesday the officers were able to calm the horses down long enough to put ropes around their necks and guide them off the roadway while nearby stables were checked to find their owner.

The horses were turned over to a nearby stable owner who took care of them until they could be turned over to their owner, presumably in “stable” condition.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no immediate word on what spurred the horses to leave their pasture.

Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place
Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeLoose HorsesPlessis Road near St. Boniface RoadWinnipeg Horses
Flyers
More weekly flyers