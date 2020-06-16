Toronto man faces impaired driving charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a guide rail on Hartley Road, south of Portage Road, near the community of Kirkfield.

Police say officers arrived and determined the driver was impaired.

Tyrell Smith, 22, of Toronto was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, OPP said Tuesday.

