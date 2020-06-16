Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man faces impaired driving charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 10:35 am
OPP have charged a Toronto man with impaired driving following a crash near Kirkfield, Ont., on Monday.
OPP have charged a Toronto man with impaired driving following a crash near Kirkfield, Ont., on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a guide rail on Hartley Road, south of Portage Road, near the community of Kirkfield.

READ MORE: Hastings man charged with drug-impaired driving following Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough

Police say officers arrived and determined the driver was impaired.

Tyrell Smith, 22, of Toronto was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, OPP said Tuesday.

Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedCity of Kawartha Lakes crimecity of kawartha lakes crashKawartha Lakes crashKirkfield crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers