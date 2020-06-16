Hastings man charged with drug-impaired driving following Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Hastings, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 8:15 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway near North Asphodel 5th Line, about 20 kilometres east of Peterborough in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

“Witnesses reported that two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision and the vehicles were in the ditch,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

No one was injured after emergency crews found a car and a Jeep in the ditch.

OPP determined one of the drivers was under the influence of drugs.

Ryan Gorton, 35, of Hastings, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 25, OPP stated Tuesday morning.

