Peterborough-area man leads Ontario Provincial Police on high-speed chase down Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., and led police on a high-speed chase to Loyalist Township.

Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, OPP say they were alerted to a sedan driving through Napanee on Highway 401 in an erratic manner at very high speeds.

OPP say at one point the driver was clocked at 177 km/h but they believe he could have been going faster at various times throughout the morning.

Police say the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Peterborough earlier Monday.

OPP attempted to stop the sedan as it was going eastbound through Napanee, but due to public safety, police did not follow the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

0:49 Migrant boat halted following high speed chase Migrant boat halted following high speed chase

The vehicle got off the highway on County Road 4 in Loyalist Township and OPP were able to stop the car with a fire deflation device.

Police say the driver exited the car and tried to run, but he was apprehended by OPP with the help of nearby residents, one of which was an off-duty OPP officer.

Ryan Girard, a 25 year-old from Keene, Ont., was arrested at the scene and charged with:

three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

possession of stolen property over $5,000

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from a police officer

driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

stunt driving