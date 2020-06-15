Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough-area man leads Ontario Provincial Police on high-speed chase down Highway 401

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 4:56 pm
OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a high speed chase in the Napanee area.
OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a high speed chase in the Napanee area. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., and led police on a high-speed chase to Loyalist Township.

Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, OPP say they were alerted to a sedan driving through Napanee on Highway 401 in an erratic manner at very high speeds.

READ MORE: Kingston, Ont., man charged following rural high-speed chase

OPP say at one point the driver was clocked at 177 km/h but they believe he could have been going faster at various times throughout the morning.

Police say the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Peterborough earlier Monday.

OPP attempted to stop the sedan as it was going eastbound through Napanee, but due to public safety, police did not follow the driver.

Story continues below advertisement
Migrant boat halted following high speed chase
Migrant boat halted following high speed chase

The vehicle got off the highway on County Road 4 in Loyalist Township and OPP were able to stop the car with a fire deflation device.

Police say the driver exited the car and tried to run, but he was apprehended by OPP with the help of nearby residents, one of which was an off-duty OPP officer.

Ryan Girard, a 25 year-old from Keene, Ont., was arrested at the scene and charged with:

  • three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • flight from a police officer
  • driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • stunt driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPhigh-speed chaseOPP arrestOPP highway 401highway 401 oppOPP 401OPP high speed chasenapanee 401napanee arrest 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers